The Heat Continues Across South Florida!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
It was a beautiful start to the morning across the area! Lots of sunshine with only a few clouds here and there.
Temperatures are already in the 80’s! Even morning temperatures have been warmer than normal.
High pressure will continue to take over the weather pattern today! Expect the heat to last into midweek next week!
Here’s your day planner for today, Miami. 5 degrees above average for this time of year. No rain is expected.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! A front will bring us a round of showers and closer to normal temperatures for this time of year.
Have a great day, South Florida!