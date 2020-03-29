The Heat Continues Across South Florida!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! It's another picture perfect start to the morning. Mostly sunny with a few clouds here and there. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ap0XLJQq9D — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 29, 2020

It was a beautiful start to the morning across the area! Lots of sunshine with only a few clouds here and there.

Temperatures are well into the 80's already! We will be turning up the heat across South Florida later this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hNZfia5497 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 29, 2020

Temperatures are already in the 80’s! Even morning temperatures have been warmer than normal.

Temperatures will remain above average as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern today. Expect the heat to last into mid-week next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jyrOAwXeSm — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 29, 2020

High pressure will continue to take over the weather pattern today! Expect the heat to last into midweek next week!

Here’s your day planner for today, Miami. 5 degrees above average for this time of year. No rain is expected.

Here's your 7-day forecast! The heat will stick around into midweek. A front will bring us a round of showers and closer to normal temperatures for this time of year. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3CcRV88gzC — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 29, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast! A front will bring us a round of showers and closer to normal temperatures for this time of year.

Have a great day, South Florida!