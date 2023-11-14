The south Florida Dry Season started in the middle of October (basically 1-month ago). Since that time, as you might expect, rain has been hard to come by. That’s about to change. If you stashed your umbrella in the closet, it’s necessary to grab it (once again) before heading out the door. A wetter pattern is starting to take shape. We’re watching a non-tropical low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that’s pushing deep moisture in our direction. That will result in “rounds of rain” starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, at least. In addition to the rain will be a surge in winds. A gusty onshore flow will keep us unsettled and cause marine hazards. It simply won’t be a good time to head to the beach or do any boating, whatsoever. Along with rip currents and rough seas, there’s even the return of King Tides. That means saltwater flooding could be an issue during the high tide cycle, so we’ll need to monitor that, as well. This active weather stretch should subside once the low pressure disturbance makes an exit late in the week. At this time, the weekend shows real promise with the sunshine even making a nice comeback.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.