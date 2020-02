Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

It was another chilly & sunny start across the area. Grab your sweaters and jackets and enjoy another cool winter day.

Good Saturday morning, South Florida! It's another chilly & sunny start. Grab your sweaters and enjoy another cool winter day! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YOM6rdeavL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 29, 2020

Temperatures started in the 40’s and 50’s across Broward & Miami-Dade. Brr!

These were your temperatures earlier this morning! We woke up to the 40's and 50's across the area. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xVMT0osMNm — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 29, 2020

Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida! Enjoy!

Here's your day planner for today, South Florida! Another cool & sunny winter day. Light sweaters needed later on tonight. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GDNkwJnhVQ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 29, 2020

The cold snap continues into tomorrow. Expect another morning in the 50’s on Sunday before warming back up next week. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

After this weekend, temperatures will begin to warm back up as we head into midweek next week. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tyXdKlotDc — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 29, 2020

Happy Saturday, South Florida!