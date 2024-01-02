The solid stretch of cold weather that began last week is about to leave. The last of the widespread 50’s will come Wednesday morning as we still tap into a chilly flow from the north. As Wednesday continues, though, winds turn and we return to seasonable temperatures. Another weather change will soon involve a push of clouds. The cloud cover is forecast to thicken once the ocean flow begins. Despite having the clouds, rain isn’t expected on Wednesday. As we move into Thursday, however, a few “nuisance type” showers will be possible as a weather disturbance slides into Florida from the west. If you’re left out of the rain Thursday (and most places will) you’ll have another chance during the upcoming weekend. At that time, another system from the Gulf of Mexico will approach and should have more moisture to work with. By the way, it will also become more muggy (as well as being warmer) during the weekend time frame.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.