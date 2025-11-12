Record Cold temperatures reached Miami on Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 40’s. It was the coldest we’ve been since last January. Miami International reported 48 degrees and that tied the daily record dating all the way back to 1913! The winter-like air wasn’t done with us. Throughout Veterans Day, south Florida felt the chill accompanied by a brisk north-northwest wind. Across Broward County, as well, readings only registered in the 60’s for daytime highs.

These cold conditions aren’t going to persist too much longer. Wednesday starts with widespread 50’s (during the early morning hours) but the day will feel milder heading into the afternoon. It’s the result of High Pressure shifting eastward and ending the connection to the brisk northerly flow. In turn, winds will get lighter and veer off the Atlantic Ocean allowing for the warm up. Despite the weather changes in temperature and air flow, what won’t budge is the drier air that’s in place. It’s expected to hold, so rain remains out of the current forecast period.

The upcoming pattern will bring “more typical” weather for us, into mid November. With the seasonable days, in sight, they’ll be favorable for more outdoor activities. As the wind speeds start backing down, you’ll even be able to put up Holiday lights that might have been on-hold. Also, the beaches will appear more inviting except for occasional threats of rip currents (due to the onshore flow). We’re forecasting nighttime lows returning to the 60’s with daytime highs hovering in the lower 80’s on a regular basis. You won’t need to go back to the winter wardrobe for awhile but realize we’ll (eventually) be tracking the next big cold front. It’s not yet in sight, but inevitable as November wears on.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.