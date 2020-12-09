The Chill Continues…

Temperatures were in the widespread 40’s across most areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

NORTH MIAMI-DADE feeling frigid too! Temperatures are mostly in the 40's. A few spots at 50 degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/i8ottlkYS0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 9, 2020

The Florida Keys were in the 50’s and 60’s.

Chilly start for the FLORIDA KEYS! Temperatures in the 50's and lower 60's with a stronger breeze out of the N/NW. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kbdBtp5Ifk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 9, 2020

This is the first long stretch in almost a year for South Florida, so be ready to recycle the sweaters and jackets through Friday. Throughout the day on Friday winds of change will signal a warm up as high pressure starts moving east and into the western Atlantic ocean. Winds will veer off the ocean and we will be make to above average warmth on Sunday. Lows in the 60’s with highs in the low 80’s.

Next cold front approaches Monday?

After a chilly morning, temps will be in the 60's once again this afternoon. Tomorrow, expect one more chilly morning in the 40's, followed by a warming trend that begins Thursday afternoon into the weekend. Low rain chances stick around. pic.twitter.com/j2n9PBA8uP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 9, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7