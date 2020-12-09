The Chill Continues…

Temperatures were in the widespread 40’s across most areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

The Florida Keys were in the 50’s and 60’s.

This is the first long stretch in almost a year for South Florida, so be ready to recycle the sweaters and jackets through Friday. Throughout the day on Friday winds of change will signal a warm up as high pressure starts moving east and into the western Atlantic ocean. Winds will veer off the ocean and we will be make to above average warmth on Sunday. Lows in the 60’s with highs in the low 80’s.

Next cold front approaches Monday?

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

Trending