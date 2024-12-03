A reinforcing front is set to move unnoticed today and it promises to provide for the coldest night this week. Most lows around mainland South Florida will dip down into the low 50’s.

By the end of the week, there will be a subtle wind direction change that will help temperatures moderate gradually. Therefore, as the jet stream shifts to the Northeast, the chilly air supply will technically get cutoff. Temperatures by Friday will be in the low 60’s to start with afternoon highs nearing 80 degrees. This would be near typical for this time of year, so the weekend is looking nice and pleasant.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7