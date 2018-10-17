THE BREEZE IS HERE TO STAY

Happy Wednesday, South Florida. High pressure over the Atlantic waters will take control of the weather pattern through the remainder of the work week. That High, together with drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, should help keep conditions in South Florida mostly quiet for the next few days.

But of course, with a breezy East wind, we can’t rule out quick-moving isolated showers from time to time. A cold front currently over the Southeastern United States will continue to drift towards the South. As it does so, the pressure gradient will become tighter through the end of the week, which means conditions could turn gusty as early as Thursday. As winds continue to pick up, marine conditions over the Atlantic and Bay waters will continue to deteriorate and marine advisories will remain in place through the weekend. Rip current risk along Atlantic beaches will also remain elevated until further notice.

And speaking of cold front….As it approaches South Florida, we could see a better chance for a few showers by the start of the next work week. And if this front holds together, it could be enough to drop temperatures down a few degrees. This would bring temperatures in South Florida closer to where they should be for this time of year.

While a cooldown (if any) would be minimal, any drop in degrees for South Florida is surely welcome, especially since we’ve been seeing temperatures in the upper 80s and lows 90s for months now. So until this front arrives (or doesn’t arrive), let’s enjoy breezy and mostly dry conditions the next few days. And again, please use caution out on and in the water.

Enjoy your day!

