THE ATLANTIC IS BREWING

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

After a mostly quiet start to Hurricane Season, the Tropics are not starting to become a bit more active…which is to be expected as we are rounding to corner to PEAK HURRICANE SEASON.

A disturbance that we have been watching all weekend has once again pushed offshore into the Atlantic and is forecast to keep moving towards the Northeast farther into the Atlantic. While the development chance remains high (about 80% chance of developing in the next 2-5 days), this system is expected to remain offshore and move away from the United States.

Elsewhere in the tropics, and probably of more importance, we have a newly named storm as of Saturday afternoon. Tropical Storm Dorian, a little over 500 miles ESE of the Windward islands, is moving towards the West across the Atlantic. It continues to battle dry air & strong upper level winds.

The latest forecast track keeps Dorian as a tropical storm as it moves across the Windward & Leeward Islands in the next few days. But it’s what’s to come after that becomes a bit uncertain. Some of the models are hinting at Dorian strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. Dorian’s track is worth monitoring not only for the safety of the islands BUT also because whether it survives moving through the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, some of its moisture could reach the Bahamas (or even South Florida) for the upcoming holiday weekend.

After a quiet start to our Sunday with plenty of steamy sunshine, South Florida will see a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. So let’s keep the rain gear handy today in case you encounter rain while you tend to your weekend errands, especially any outdoor plans.

Similar setup for the start of the work week with afternoon thunderstorms favoring the East Coast.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.