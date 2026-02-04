South Florida is easing out of the recent record cold. It comes as winds turn, arriving off the ocean waters (for now). With this flow in place, you’ll likely see more clouds arriving from time to time. There could also be a few sprinkles, or brief showers, but they’ll be limited in coverage. Beginning Wednesday, we’ll warm into the mid 70’s during the afternoon which puts us “back on track” with near average temperatures. Just as we start this warmer stretch, there’s an end in sight. Another Cold Front is forecast to drop southward across Florida on Thursday. The result? It will set us up for another Cold Spell. Luckily, this one will be shorter in duration (than the past blast) and won’t be quite as frigid. The coldest mornings will be on Friday and Saturday with widespread lows in the 40’s. It’s worth noting that the upcoming weekend looks very nice (despite the cold start). Milder daytime readings will return. That will have us bouncing back to highs in the 70’s with a good amount of sunshine!

