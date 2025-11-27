Happy Thanksgiving, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful start to the holiday week and preparations are all completed by now! The weather pattern across South Florida has gradually changed day-to-day, with comfortable conditions and low humidity to start the week followed by muggy conditions and showers by the middle of the work week. This morning it was evident that there is a front in the vicinity as South Florida once again woke up to muggy conditions, some cloud cover and a few showers across the region. Temperatures were also a little on the warm side with most areas starting off in the 70s.

Thanksgiving is finally here and all of South Florida is left wondering whether or not we will be able to celebrate outdoors. It’s a tricky forecast because while there will be showers on and off throughout the day, it won’t be a complete washout leading many to believe that an outdoor party is still a possibility. I always say, if you’re able to celebrate indoors, then go ahead and set up already. This way, if and when showers develop, you’re not left scrambling to take everything indoors. With that said, scattered showers do return to the forecast today and will likely linger until the Front clears late in the day. The timing for the best chance of seeing showers looks to be between 2pm-7pm. Despite the clouds & showers, high temperatures will still reach the 80s as we will remain on the warm and humid side of the front for most of the day.

Looking ahead, once the front clears the region (likely late tonight), the breeze will build out of the north and we will experience a refreshing change on Black Friday. Looks like great conditions for Black Friday shopping! With that said, it will turn quite windy on Friday with gusts up to 25mph. The brisk breeze will also stick around for the start of the upcoming weekend. Right now, Black Friday and Saturday look to be dry across South Florida although there will be clouds from time to time. This refreshing change will be short-lived as high pressure shifts farther east and allows our wind pattern to veer off the water. This will increase moisture and humidity levels and bring back those warm conditions,..And perhaps even a few showers to end of the weekend.

Thank you for allowing me into your homes to deliver weather forecasts every day!

