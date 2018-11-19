Thanksgiving Week!

It’s that time of year when many of us hit the road to spend time with family and friends. We’ve got you covered.

Around the State

Here’s what you can expect if you’re headed to the theme parks:

Cool mornings await both Tuesday & Wednesday mornings, with a slightly better chance for a few showers Tuesday. This is due to a weak cold front across the area.Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with more clouds returning for Thanksgiving.

Tampa

Expect Tuesday to have a bit more cloud cover with some isolated showers. Should be a mild day. Wednesday starts out a bit cooler, but mild temps rebound for your Thanksgiving.

Southwest Florida

The Naples area will see some clouds on Tuesday with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. No temperature change as we go through Wednesday. Temps remain the same for Thanksgiving with a few more clouds returning.

Key West

Clouds will anchor each end of the holiday forecast with Wednesday being the sunniest day. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for lows and hover around the low 80s for high.

Miami-Dade & Broward

Thanksgiving day may see a few showers as a front washes out over the area. No temperature change is forecast. Rain chances will hover between 30-40%. It will all depend just how far south this weak front can go. If it starts to fall apart quickly, we may only see isolated showers.

National Air Travel

It is going to be busy at all terminals. As always, make sure to arrive early for your security screening at the airport. A little patience will go along way.

Here’s what you can expect at your home port! Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving