THANK YOU COLD FRONT, NEXT

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

After a steamy weekend, the long awaited cold front that has been the focal point for strong to severe thunderstorms from Texas into the Mid-Atlantic states the last few days is right around the corner and is expected to reach South Florida on Monday morning.

Shower chance and cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Monday. While South Florida will be waking up to showers & mostly cloudy skies, the front will push offshore by the afternoon hours leaving clearing skies across all of South Florida as we head into the evening hours. Winds will eventually shift out of the West on Monday. The wind will be the key player in our weather next few days.

And speaking of that warm ocean breeze…although winds will veer offshore overnight, it seems the rip current risk from earlier today will still remain elevated through tonight. So while marine conditions slowly improve overnight, Atlantic beaches will continue to deal with rip currents through the night.

Despite the fact that a cold front arrives Monday morning, temperatures will still remain warm and well above average for this time of year. We can thank warm West winds for that. Unfortunately, a significant cooldown is not expected this time around. However, the front will be strong enough to at least knock overnight and morning temperatures down a few degrees. And even better…humidity levels are expected to drop for a few days behind the front! Sweaters and/or jackets won’t be needed, but with the dog days of Summer right around the corner, we’ll be happy to take whatever relief we can get at this point.

So be sure to grab those umbrellas before heading out early Monday. Good news is you won’t be needing them for a few days after that. However, a second cold front is set to arrive to South Florida by the end of the week and that will increase our rain chances once again.

