Terrific Tuesday

South Florida today marks the official end of rainy season. Normally we receive 70% of our yearly budget during this time (May 15th through October 15th) and Miami came in above average with about 45 inches of rain.

Rainy season officially ends today. 70% of our yearly budget for rain happens during May 15th (start date) – October 15th (end date). #Miami came in above average. #FtLauderdale below average. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Hh319qrTZW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 15, 2019

Enjoy the drier air that is filtering in South Florida because our pattern will get wetter late week. A front is forecast to get enough of a push to make it into the region. However, it will stall, trickling tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Our rain chances will go up with showers and storms returning Thursday.

Today in the Tropics

We said goodbye to Melissa yesterday and hello to Tropical Depression #15. It remains poorly organized. On the forecast track, it will pass over or near the Eastern Cape Verde Islands later today and likely become a remnant area of low pressure in 2-3 days.

#TD15 is poorly organized. Could become a brief tropical storm as it passes over or near the Eastern Cape Verde Islands later today. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qotPuAvCyq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 15, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7