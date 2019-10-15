Terrific Tuesday

South Florida today marks the official end of rainy season. Normally we receive 70% of our yearly budget during this time (May 15th through October 15th) and Miami came in above average with about 45 inches of rain.
Enjoy the drier air that is filtering in South Florida because our pattern will get wetter late week. A front is forecast to get enough of a push to make it into the region. However, it will stall, trickling tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Our rain chances will go up with showers and storms returning Thursday.
Today in the Tropics
We said goodbye to Melissa yesterday and hello to Tropical Depression #15. It remains poorly organized. On the forecast track, it will pass over or near the Eastern Cape Verde Islands later today and likely become a remnant area of low pressure in 2-3 days.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7