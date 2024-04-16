High pressure will be in charge over the next several days maintaining a low-end rain chance in the forecast. However, the only change will be the increasing winds along the coast. This is going to make for choppy seas with marine hazards at least through Wednesday.

Changes happen as another area of high pressure eventually replaces the one we currently have in place, so look for lighter winds veering out of the Southeast.

Temperatures will bounce to above-average values to close out the week and go into the all important week.

No measurable rain in sight!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7