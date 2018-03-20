Temps Taking Another Dip

Steamy heat ahead of a cold front has our daytime highs soared into the records zone on Tuesday. Miami tied the record set back in 2008.

Warm/humid air out of the WSW is also adding to the instability ahead of our next cold front. As the front pushes towards South Florida, models suggest we will see overnight showers, but cannot entirely rule out isolated thunderstorms.

Models also show the wet weather drying out by Wednesday afternoon. There will be a noticeable difference as less humid air moves in from a northwest breeze.

As cooler and drier air from the north continues to filter in, expect another dip in degrees by Wednesday night / Thursday morning into the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s later on in the day. Friday will bring a repeat performance before our temps turn more seasonal by the weekend.

