Temps. Going Up and Down

Temperatures will be going up and down over the next few days. Today temperatures a bit warmer to start due to the return of an ocean breeze. Overall, it will be sensational through Friday with mostly dry conditions.

High pressure is forecast to slide East over the Western Atlantic Ocean as a low pressure system develops over the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This allows winds to veer out of the South on Friday to draw up the warmth and humidity. The low pressure system will track East-Northeast while the trailing cold front swings through South Florida during the day on Saturday. Ahead of the cold front, showers possible between 10 am and 4 pm. Once the front clears, temperatures will drastically go down.

UP & DOWN- High pressure slides of to the East over the Atlantic & low pressure system develops along the NW Gulf Coast. This will warm up temperatures Friday before going back down Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oSmtYEWUFz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2020

Sweaters and jackets will be necessary on Sunday morning through early next week!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7