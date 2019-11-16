Temps Dropping Overnight! Sweater Weather On The Way!

Good morning South Florida!
Are you ready for the 50’s? Overnight, we’ll be feeling the coolest air of the season so far. Time to break out the sweaters! Later in the afternoon, we can expect temperatures to warm up to the 70’s once again.
Temperatures for Miami will drop to 57 degrees in the morning! Brr! Expect a high of 75 in Miami in the afternoon with sunny, breezy, less humid conditions.
These fall-like temps will be sticking around for a while and should last into next week. Overall, our temperatures will be running below average, although we will start to see a gradual warming trend by the of the work week.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Nice and dry with cool temps across the board.
In the tropics, we are watching one area with a small chance of developing. It will likely merge with a front before being able to do so.
Have a great night South Florida!