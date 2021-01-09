TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TONIGHT

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has their winter gear ready because we are in store for a chilly weekend! A cold front came through South Florida on Friday morning but the cold air has taken it’s time to move into our area. But as many saw earlier this morning, temperatures are already beginning to drop, with many South Florida spots waking up in the 50s this morning. And it will only continue to cool from here.
Behind Friday’s front, high pressure has now taken over control of our weather pattern. This has brought a NW wind across South Florida, which will also help to bring much colder and drier air across our area. And it looks like this high-pressure system will remain anchored just to the northwest of us for a few days, keeping it cool across South Florida through much of the weekend.
Today South Florida can expect a cool winter day. After starting off in the upper 50s across most spots this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will most likely remain in the 60s. The good news is that we will see a little more in the way of sunshine then we saw on Friday. Our wins will be breezy at times but should begin to let off as we head into the afternoon and later on this evening. Of course, It goes without saying that rain will not be a factor in our forecast today.
So if you like how cool today will be, then you will probably like the latter part of our weekend even more! With lighter winds and clear skies tonight, temperatures will tumble even lower than what we saw this morning. That means many spots in South Florida will be waking up in the 40s on Sunday. Even temperature is down in the Florida Keys will drop into the 50s tonight. Plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the day on Sunday while our afternoon high temperatures once again struggle to even hit 70°. Sunday will most likely be the ‘cooler’ weekend day of the two.
Milder temperatures return for the start of the upcoming work week as our winds begin to veer off to fall off the water once again. And although the temperatures may begin in the 50s on Monday morning, they will be warming up back into the mid to upper 70s, the afternoon hours. So why the quick warm-up? That’s because another front will be approaching South Florida and is forecast to move through our area throughout the day on Tuesday where a few showers will be possible during this time. As far as our next cool down is concerned, it will be very similar to what we just saw with this cold front this weekend. The cold air will take its time once again to move into our area but eventually South Florida once again see another cooldown and drier conditions through the second half of the upcoming work week. For now let’s enjoy this wonderful winter weather South Florida is about to receive this weekend.
