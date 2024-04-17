Our weather pattern is starting to show some signs of what’s ahead in the coming months: warmer temperatures and fewer fronts.

Every week this month, South Florida has experienced a front that has crossed through mid to late week, which ushered in a nice, refreshing drop in temperatures in time for our weekend.

That will not be the case this week, however, as high pressure blocks fronts to our north from progressing all the way south.

Given this, our weather pattern will remain mostly dry over the next seven days but the lack of a cooling front means temperatures and humidity will gradually rise with highs nearing 90F by early next week.

At least for today, high temperatures will be rather seasonable into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and an onshore breeze that will remain noticeable.

That breeze will weaken starting tomorrow, however, while skies will remain generally sunny for the most part for the remainder of our week and heading into this weekend.

Perhaps rain chances will rise by the middle of next week but until then our pattern remains quiet.