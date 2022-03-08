Breezy conditions continue bringing in a spotty shower and drawing up temperatures quickly. By midweek, winds shift out of the South to promote a warming trend along the Atlantic coastline with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80’s. Going into Friday, temperatures climb into the upper 80’s challenging records.

Temperatures will continue to rise through Friday and Saturday, but then a jet stream dip is expected to nudge a cold front through Florida, dropping temperatures into the 50s across parts of South Florida Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/CiZZeXkHUy — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 8, 2022

Records will be in jeopardy on Friday with Southwest winds pumping in the heat and humidity. Highs forecast in the upper 80's. Some spots may even hit 90 degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fO9rwleFBw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 8, 2022

Long range models insist that two areas of low pressure combine to track North and East and push a weak front into the area on Saturday. A showers will be possible, but behind the front Northerly winds develop. Much drier air will begin to filter into South Florida, where critical fire weather conditions are likely to be in place through the new workweek.

Temperatures will cool down on Sunday. If models are right, instead of overnight lows in the 70’s, we will wake up in the upper 50’s to low 60’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs in the mid 70’s.

A 20-30 degree drop in temperatures forecast around the state as a cold front moves through Saturday. Wake up temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50's to low 60's across Broward & Miami-Dade. Florida Keys in the upper 60's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CqHUKV1DXd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 8, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7