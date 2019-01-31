Temperatures & Rain Chances Going Up

As winds return off the ocean, it will allow for temperatures to warm up gradually. This means that you will putting away the sweaters and jackets for a few days. However, now you will need to tote around an umbrella. Unfortunately, chances for rain are rising. Stray showers on the breeze possible Thursday.

Most computer models are insisting on a disturbance flaring up in the Gulf of Mexico Friday and moving toward the Florida Peninsula. If they are right, periods of widespread cloudiness and showers expected. For now, rain chance is between 30-40% through Saturday. The best day this weekend will be Sunday.

Cool start, but an East breeze returns and that means isolated showers possible with more clouds around. Warmer tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GTAmfGSTrV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 31, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7