Hopefully everyone enjoyed the late evening rain event that we experienced yesterday. South Florida was quiet most of the day on Tuesday and as cloud cover built throughout the afternoon, conditions felt much more comfortable without the blazing sun. But by late evening, the showers that were forecast to develop across interior and inland areas of South Florida began to drift closer and closer to our metro areas, eventually reaching and soaking many Miami-Dade and Broward locations. And while South Florida was on the drier side this morning, there were showers sitting just off of the Broward coastline and a few did skirt coastal areas while others dealt with some patchy to dense fog. All in all, it was evident that the wind pattern had already begun to change as the showers were moving south to north over the Atlantic Waters.

Today will be another warm day, possibly the warmest day of the week as a southerly wind flow brings a brief surge of warm air across South Florida. A few isolated showers will still be possible as there will be a front approaching Florida tonight into early Thursday. There may be some areas flirting with record high temperatures this afternoon (although it would only be for areas reaching into the upper 80s). For now, forecast high temperatures are in the mid 80s.

Today’s much warmer temperatures will be brief as our next front will wipe away the winter warmth we have been dealing with all month now. A front will be reaching South Florida early Thursday and it will finally bring relief from these above average temperatures in the 80s. Unlike the front we saw earlier in the week, this next front looks to bring our temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s as early as Friday morning. Some areas could even drop into the upper 50s early Friday and Saturday while afternoon high temperatures both days struggle to reach the mid 70s. The breeze will also pick up Friday through the weekend so it will finally be feeling cool-ish across South Florida for the first time this month.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

