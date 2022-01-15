Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying this cooler weather. After a stretch of mild temperatures, South Florida hoped for it to feel like winter once again and this last cool down certainly did the trick. This morning was another chilly start to the day with temperatures across our area dropping into the 50s (and some areas dropped into the 40s). And while there are some changes headed our way as far as temperatures, it looks like we will have a longer bout of cool weather this time.

Today will be a picture perfect day across South Florida. After a cool start with temperatures below average this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will be very comfortable but a bit closer to what is typical this time of year. Friday afternoon our high temperatures only reached into the lower 70s but this afternoon we can expect our afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine and low humidity will accompany these pleasant temperatures making it feel like a nice winter day here in South Florida. Needless to say, rain remains out of the forecast once again today.

After a picture perfect start to the weekend, some changes will be headed our way for the latter part of the weekend. As we all know here in South Florida, all good things must come to an end. So there are good news and bad news to what we can expect on Sunday. The bad news is that our wind direction will quickly veer out of the south, which will prompt a brief warming trend across south Florida. This is due to the fact that there will be another [stronger] Front that will be pushing through our area late Sunday. And we can expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those storms could even turn strong to severe. The good news is that once we get through this mild and stormy weather, another cool down is expected for South Florida starting Monday.

Speaking of Monday (which happens to be MLK day), cooler and drier air will begin to move in throughout the day. Behind Sunday’s strong front, some clouds may linger early in the day on Monday but then clearing skies, increasing sunshine and cooler weather begins to move in. That means starting Monday morning through at least the middle of the work week temperatures will be in the 50s once again. The majority of next week also shows afternoon high temperatures remaining in the 70s. As of now, Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week as our morning temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s while our afternoon high temperatures will struggle to even hit the lower 70s. So if you like the cooler weather, the only “bad day“ looks to be Sunday!

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.