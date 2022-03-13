Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Today was a mixed bag of weather across south Florida. We started off with steamy and sunny conditions and, as a matter of fact, our afternoon high temperatures across Miami and Fort Lauderdale both reached a record-setting 90°. But then a front approached South Florida and brought gusty showers across our area. Temperatures immediately began to drop behind the front as the wind veered out of the Northwest.

The above-mentioned [strong] front is forecast to bring some cool changes across South Florida. After days of seeing temperatures well above average in the mid to upper 80s, our overnight temperatures will tumble back into the 50s across our mainland locations while temperatures down across the Florida Keys drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds may linger overnight but wind speeds will remain on the stronger side and that will make temperatures feel a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature.

While we are on topic regarding tonight, there is one other important factor to consider. Daylight Saving Time officially begins Sunday at 2 AM and that means the time of year has come where we turn our clocks ahead one hour. This means we “spring forward “ and lose an hour of sleep as we head into Sunday morning. And while many may not be happy about the sleep loss, at least we now get to enjoy an extra hour of daylight as we go about our days. This means that the sunset will now be an hour later than what we saw today. The new sunset time on Sunday will be 7:29pm.

Sunday brings more changes as we go about our day. The wind direction will quickly veer off the water leaving a brisk northeast breeze across South Florida. This means that a few passing clouds and possibly a spotty shower or two will be possible at any given time. After a cool start to the day in the 50s, our afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will reach a comfortable mid 70s. Once again due to the strong breeze in place, it could feel cool outside at times, especially when clouds roll in.

This cooldown will be brief across South Florida. The reason? We can thank the wind direction immediately veering off the water. Temperatures on Monday morning will be back to the mid 60s while our afternoon high temperatures Monday afternoon may be nearing 80° once again. And the warming trend continues from there! By the middle of the work week, our afternoon high temperatures will once again be in the mid 80s along with a bit more humidity in the forecast. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of the work week before beginning to dry out once again by the end of the week. The next cool down for South Florida remains in question as temperatures look to remain warm through much of the work week.

Have a great evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

