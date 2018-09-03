T.S. Gordon Forms Over Upper Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Gordon forms near the upper Florida Keys. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will pass over the southern tip of the Florida Peninsula this morning, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and reach the warning area along the central Gulf coast by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The outer bands already packing a punch with heavy rain and strong winds. A flood watch is in effect until 11pm for Broward, Miami-Dade, Collier and mainland Monroe counties for the possibility of seeing 2 to 4 inches of rain accumulating in some areas with isolated maximum amounts of up to 8 inches. Keep in mind areas that receive a lot of rain over a short period of time will be vulnerable, leading to flooding of canals, streets, and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots. Timing of the rain will be from now through mid-afternoon for the East coast and midday through tonight for the West coast. Most of the models show the majority of the rain happening for Southern Broward, all of Miami-Dade, including the upper Florida Keys.

Winds of 40-50 mph with higher gusts in squalls are expected through this afternoon. These type of winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Funnel clouds and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out with the strongest storms moving through. They will be quick-moving. Therefore, today is the type of day you want to stay indoors.

Please stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest developments and don’t forget to download the 7Weather App to get detailed information as the weather is happening directly from your 7Weather team.

Tropical Storm #Gordon forms near the Upper Florida Keys. Tropical Storm Warnings issued for portions of South Florida and the Keys. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rldHD5VmYG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 3, 2018

Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of South Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach & for the Florida Kets from Craig Key to Ocean Reef including Florida Bay. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/PR2o2VbhUM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 3, 2018

Until 2pm the east coast of South Florida could be looking at pockets of heavy rain leading to flood concerns. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/gFgqvs0dCJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 3, 2018

Be safe and stay informed this Labor Day!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7