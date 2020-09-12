T.D. 19 FORMS JUST OFF OF THE SOFLA COASTLINE

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
What an interesting 48 hours it has been here! About two days ago the National Hurricane Center started watching a disturbance that developed just east of the Central Bahamas. And while conditions here in South Florida remained typical for this time of year, we knew that with this disturbance nearby, conditions here in South Florida would begin to deteriorate as we headed into the weekend. And that’s exactly what we began to see late last night and early this morning with a very tropical air mass in place. So that same disturbance over the Bahamas became Tropical Depression number 19 while it was only 80 miles to the ESE of Miami, Florida. This happened Friday at 5 PM. And while it is alarming to know that there is a tropical depression less than 100 miles from our coastline, the forecast for us here in South Florida remained the same: SOGGY.
An unsettled and gloomy start to our Saturday as Tropical Depression 19 moves across SE Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yQE3gcgkyc
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 12, 2020
So let’s talk about today’s forecast. South Florida is still on track for on and off downpours and a breezy-at-times onshore flow. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. It definitely won’t be a beach day for us here,…Not only will we see on and off rain throughout the day but also marine conditions have deteriorated and advisories have been issued for all South Florida coastal and offshore waters. And because of the cloud cover and the showers we are expecting today, our afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 80s all day.
Anytime tropical downpours continue across South Florida today while a few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/isZ2mahtuN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 12, 2020
The Tropical Storm watch that was issued for SE Florida yesterday has been discontinued. However due to the heavy ongoing rain we are expecting, all of South Florida is under a flood watch through at least Sunday morning. And speaking of Sunday, the forecast does not look to be AS wet as what we are expecting today. However, do not put your rain gear away because we are still expecting some rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms in the forecast. The difference between Saturday and Sunday is that on Sunday our shower and thunderstorm activity will be a bit more scattered in nature as compared to today. We are also not expecting as heavy rain on Sunday as we are throughout the day today. So if you have any outdoor plans, be sure to have that rain gear with you. Or if you want to play it safe, just move your plans to indoors.
While most of the weekend remains unsettled, today will be the 'wetter' of the 2 weekend days. Improving conditions and finally back to 'normal' around here heading into next week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cyKoJIlazH
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 12, 2020
Tropical depression number 19 is forecast to become a tropical storm later today as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. But due to the warm temperatures of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, T.D. 19 could possibly strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall is expected to spread across the Gulf Coast states by the start of the upcoming work week.
Latest forecast track as of Saturday 11AM shows T.D. 19 strengthening into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico later today and could become a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast Monday/Tuesday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rMXzGdhUGU
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 12, 2020
Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching five other systems between the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. We already had tropical storm Paulette and tropical storm Renee but there are two other systems off of the West Coast of Africa that could develop in the next day or so. The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing little to no development in the next couple of days, possibly becoming a rainmaker for the gulf coast states. We will have to continue watching the tropics as we are now in the peak of hurricane season!
SATURDAY TROPICS UPDATE: 2 Tropical Storms over the Atlantic, 1 Tropical Depression over South Florida and 3 other systems in the Tropics being watched for development. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7xzgiv9rzp
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 12, 2020
