T-24 HOURS UNTIL SWEATER WEATHER

Hopefully everyone has been able to take advantage of the beautiful conditions South Florida has offered during the long holiday weekend. It was truly picture perfect! Humidity levels remained on the lower end while morning temperatures were comfortable. And let’s not forget to mention that once again rain remained out of the forecast. The only difference today was a few more clouds as compared to the last few days.
The much-anticipated cold front we have been tracking last few days is already crossing Florida and is forecast to reach South Florida by Monday afternoon at the latest. Ahead of the front, temperatures will remain mild overnight and warm on Monday. We could even see a few showers early Monday ahead of the front.
While a much anticipated cold front is set to reach us tomorrow, South Florida will still be waking up on the mild side Monday morning. Front clears all of Florida later in the day. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/PePng0Rgw4
Behind the front, South Florida will experience much cooler temperatures. We are talking widespread 50s as early as Tuesday morning with many spots possibly reaching the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This cooldown will likely be the coldest air of the season so far!
Not only is South Florida expecting a major cooldown for the start of the work week but rain chances will also remain at a minimum next 5-7 days. So apart from the few showers South Florida will see on Monday, rain will be almost non-existent through much of the week.
A reinforcing shot of cool air will help keep temperatures on the cool side until the end of the work week. As soon as the ocean breeze returns to the forecast on Friday, temperatures will once again moderate. So once we get through the chilly mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday, South Florida will once again be able to enjoy any and all outdoor plans by the second half of the work week.