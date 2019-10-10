You might say our south Florida weather is on the verge of “switching gears”. Following several days with tropical moisture training into the region, steering winds are switching up. While that doesn’t take rain out of the mix entirely, it means that showers will be more limited (and arriving off the ocean instead of the south or west)! We’ve also been under a persistent bank of clouds. They, too, will be breaking up as some drier air filters-in during the late week. Most people will notice the weather improvement from Friday into the weekend. At that time, skies are expected to brighten with only sparse showers possible (along the onshore breeze). Temperatures will be typical. Look for nights in the middle 70’s and days in the middle to upper 80’s over the next several days.