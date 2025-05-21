It sure has been a hot stretch of weather across South Florida with highs hovering near 90F over the past week paired with high humidity.

It will turn even hotter midweek as a heat dome remains parked over Florida and the Gulf, but this time winds at the surface — ground level — will veer out of the southwest versus southeast.

This change in the wind direction will cause temperatures to surge into the mid 90s for many mainland locations. Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale will even come close to tying records.

Feels-like temperatures will be even higher, reaching the low to mid 100s throughout much of the afternoon.

Otherwise, our Wednesday will continue to feature lots of sunshine with only a stray, pop-up shower chance in the afternoon.

While Thursday is projected to be just as hot, rain chances will start to rise as weakening fronts approach from the north. Therefore, isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Even higher chances will arise on Friday with isolated severe storms possible both Thursday and Friday. Those chances will once again be the greatest during the second half of the day.

As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, rain chances will still exist but are forecast to gradually decrease. That means Monday has the best opportunity to be dry.

Otherwise, the holiday weekend will be nice with sunshine and hot temperatures. The heat won’t be as extreme as midweek at least!