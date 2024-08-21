More of an unsettled stretch of weather has taken shape this week and that will continue for the foreseeable future across South Florida courtesy of a stalled front to our north, essentially trapping moisture across the state.

For our Wednesday, a southwest wind will remain, aiding in quickly warming temperatures during the morning hours. The sunshine should stick around through midday, leading to highs in the mid 90s, before showers and storms erupt, especially during the mid-afternoon through evening hours across the east coast metro.

Given the forecast feels-like temperatures to reach well into the triple digits, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys this Wednesday.

Going forward, our winds will take on a “flip flop,” veering from a southwest direction today to an onshore direction mainly out of the east by Friday. This will lead to a change in rain and storm timing, favoring the chance for a few morning showers and storms followed by afternoon storms primarily across inland zones.

By the weekend, we then watch a weak tropical wave that will track across South Florida. If the moisture holds with this wave, then it could be a wet and soggy weekend.

At this time, we’re not looking at a washout but expect it to be unsettled with more clouds than sunshine and scattered showers and storms, especially during the midday time frame.

Through Sunday, a widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall is forecast.

Rain chances will then remain with us into early next week as moisture should linger behind this wave.