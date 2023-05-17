If you thought Tuesday was hot in South Florida, the heat will be turned up another notch this Wednesday courtesy of a shift in our wind direction. Winds were light and variable, generally out of the east yesterday but have now shifted out of the southwest today.

This land breeze with cause temperatures to heat up quickly, rising up and into the low to mid 90s across most of mainland South Florida. Highs will be a touch lower into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Florida Keys. Miami will come close to tying the daily record high temperature for this date.

Given some more moisture in place, especially across northern areas, along with a westerly wind, that will pin the sea breeze close to the east coast, favoring the metro areas for thunderstorms this afternoon. This rain activity will be fairly isolated with rain chances at a 30% chance this afternoon.

The weather setup will remain fairly similar on Thursday and Friday as well with a more southerly wind on Thursday, then a westerly wind on Friday. In both cases, highs will still soar into the low 90s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances will be a little higher at a 40% chance.

By the weekend, the winds are expected to become lighter and the sea breezes on both coasts with become active again, so the risk for scattered showers and storms continues, especially during the afternoon hours and across inland areas. Highs will remain hot in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels-like temperatures several degrees warmer than that.

A weak front will attempt to head down the Florida Peninsula early next week, which could introduce more moisture and fuel higher rain chances. Otherwise it will remain warm as we progress into South Florida’s rainy season.