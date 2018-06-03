Flirting with Record Heat

The heat is on as high pressure will be our main weather maker as it remains over The Keys through Monday.

While drier air has worked its way back into South Florida, southerly will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms in the forecast, mainly inland by the afternoon/evening hours.

The high will also have the temperatures rising around here. With lots of sunshine in the works, daytime highs will peak in the low to mid 90s across South Florida over the next three days, possibly a few degrees shy of record heat on Sunday and Monday.

By midweek, a cold front will move in over Lake Okeechobee. This will bump up our rain chances bringing us scattered showers and storms as moisture gets trapped across.

The front will fade by the second half of the work week as we resume our typical rain pattern of spotty morning showers and inland afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

TROPICS

All is quiet… for now.

