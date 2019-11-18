Sweater Weather South Florida Style

Another chilly start by South Florida standards is leaving us sporting our sweaters or jackets. Broward and Miami-Dade were in the 50’s and Florida Keys into the 60’s. Only a few upper 50’s for the upper Florida Keys.

Models are suggesting clouds will clear to help more sun filter through. This should help warm temperatures up into the middle to upper 70’s in the afternoon. Only if the clouds manage to thin out.

CLOUDY START keeping the chilly air in place. If the clouds don't clear, temperatures may not reach the 70's this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3zs7Yu7Q0F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 18, 2019

A reinforcing front will move through South Florida unnoticed late Tuesday. However, a quiet and pleasant pattern is forecast to continue across South Florida through much of the week. Wind will remain out of the North-Northwest as another area of high pressure gets replaced.

By the end of the week, high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic allowing winds to veer off the ocean. This will bring a gradual warming trend to above average temperatures and keep South Florida dry into the weekend.

Enjoy the sweater weather and low humidity while we have it!

SWEATER WEATHER (by South #Florida standards) sticks around through midweek. A reinforcing front will keep the cool air in place. Temperatures slowly bounce back to warmer (seasonal) values to close out the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D7UBKRKaRg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 18, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Hurricane season is not over yet! The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a broad area of low pressure located over 300 miles East-Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Conditions seem favorable for a tropical or subtropical depression to form before merging with a front midweek. It is no threat to the United States.

HURRICANE SEASON is not over yet. Area of low pressure located about 350 miles East-Northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands has medium chance to form into a tropical or subtropical depression before merging with a front midweek. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CRH0PiCsRC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 18, 2019

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7