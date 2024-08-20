There are two noteworthy weather features to discuss. One is for the short term and brief, but other will be prolonged. To begin, it’s “eyes to the sky” as a bright Full Moon takes center stage. It’s actually known as a “SuperMoon” since it will appear larger and brighter than usual (due to its closer proximity to earth). Conditions look favorable, too, with most of the cloud cover breaking from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the weather map has something that’s less welcomed for those of us in Florida. It’s a stalling front over northern parts of the Peninsula which will set the stage for more active weather. Rounds of rain and storms will be the theme with a stretch of soggy days in the offing. The problem involves our “Florida Front” slowing and stalling. South of the boundary, we’ll have abundant moisture simply trapped over us. With the strong daytime heat, and the instability of sea breeze circulations, it’s a recipe for rounds of wet weather. Some areas may need to watch for the potential of flooding as wind speeds settle back and downpours take longer to clear the area. It’s also worth noting that the same front is forecast to linger in the same general area into early next week! That means weather changes aren’t coming anytime soon. There will, however, be occasional opportunities to dry out (between bursts of rain).

