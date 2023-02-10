A warm and breezy day is expected Friday with highs in the low 80’s. By Saturday, it remains warm ahead of a developing area of low pressure and strong cold front in the Gulf of Mexico.

Models are showing the front moving in early Sunday producing isolated showers. A few downpours possible with lingering clouds through the morning.

By the afternoon, plenty of sunshine will be around with a building breeze out of the North-Northwest, so look forward to a Super Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70’s.

However, cooling is coming with temperatures forecast to tumbling into the 50’s to start the week. High pressure will eventually slide East into the Western Atlantic Ocean to help moderate temperatures mid-week.

Valentine’s Day calls for snuggle weather as lows remain cool in the 50’s and comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7