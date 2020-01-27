Super Weather Ahead

CAUTION: A penalty flag has been thrown on this blog due to all the football puns.

As the eyes of the world are on South Florida for the Big Game, the weather is expected to score a touchdown.

Two areas of low pressure will try to pass along some showers on Monday and then again by the end of the week. High pressure will block the first one, weakening it as it moves over us. Outside of a few showers, this low will go three and out.

The second half of the week will see another run by a second area of low pressure. This one slides in out of the Gulf giving us a slightly better chance for showers on Friday and Saturday.

The 7 day Temp Trend will keep us with near typical temps thru Saturday with cooler weather to kick off Super Bowl Sunday.

Rain chances will remain near average with a slight up-tick for Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy