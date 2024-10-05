Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great first few days of October. South Florida got a little taste of the dry season earlier this week as an area of high-pressure parked itself nearby and allowed for drier air to move into the region. This helped keep our rain chances well below average for a few days and gave us a little taste of what’s to come in the next few months. But while most of the week looked quiet, scattered showers and thunderstorms returned to the forecast on Friday as a preview of a changing weather pattern. This morning we woke up to a few downpours that triggered multiple flood advisories, however, today will be the better of the 2 weekend days across South Florida as the region will see an increasing rain risk across the area.

Today will be a lot like what South Florida saw on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. There is a chance that a few more South Florida locations experience showers not only in the morning, but also a few in the afternoon. Tropical moisture will be spreading across the region throughout the weekend as we watch a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico try to take shape. Clouds will continue to build as we go about our day, which will limit our temperatures from warming anymore than the mid to upper 80s. If you have any outdoor plans today, be sure to keep that rain gear with you.

Let’s talk a little bit about that disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. What a difference 24 hours weeks! Friday morning we were finally able to see a developing area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico but still remained very disorganized. However, today the chances for development are on the rise and now the disturbance has a high chance of becoming a tropical (or subtropical) Depression or storm this weekend. The disturbance will move towards the east to north east towards the Florida Peninsula in the days to come and will cause increasing rain chances across Florida. The kind of system Florida will be dealing with is still uncertain but the chances of it becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico cannot be ruled out.

Looking ahead, even though more scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast today, today will be the ‘drier’ of the two weekend days so if you have any outdoor weekend plans, make sure you schedule them for today rather than on Sunday. Either way, it will be best to have your rain gear with you in case you encounter a shower today. Sunday most definitely looks wetter for South Florida as tropical moisture spreads across the region. Conditions will be soggy at times as the rain could occasionally turn heavy. Flooding will continue to be a concern as South Florida is looking at a multi-day rain event. A flood watch could be issued at any point this weekend for South Florida. Unfortunately, weather will remain unsettled for South Florida as we continue through at least the first half of the work week with a daily dose of tropical downpours. And speaking of next week, all of Florida should continue to monitor the disturbance as it could become a tropical depression or storm this weekend and as we are all familiar with Gulf tropical systems, has the potential to become a hurricane before reaching Florida.

Stay dry this weekend & stay informed on that Gulf disturbance.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

