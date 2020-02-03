Super Monday!

South Florida it was chilly #SuperMonday morning. Temperatures were in the upper 40’s to low 50’s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys were in the mid to upper 50’s.

We even had the most amazing colors during sunrise. Perfection!

As high pressure slowly slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean, temperatures will moderate with winds veering out of the East. This will set the stage for clouds to build and pattern change to warmer, windy and wetter. Most models are showing next front approaching Friday. Some showers possible Thursday and rain likely (heavy at times) Friday. No significant dip in degrees expected over the weekend.

RAIN CHANCES RISE late week ahead of another front. Could be scattered to numerous on Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zyqMVBtKk1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 3, 2020

