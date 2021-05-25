Super Flower Blood Moon Wednesday Morning

Stargazers this is for you!

A once in a lifetime event happening Wednesday morning.

The sky will be both the brightest and darkest ever seen as the “Super Flower Blood Moon” will be taking place.

It will be the 2nd Super moon of the year AND the 1st total eclipse of the moon since January 2019.

(4 eclipses will occur this year, two of the moon and two of the sun)

Why Super Flower Blood Moon?

“Super” because the moon will be the closest to Earth.

“Flower” for the full moon of May.

“Blood” because of the reddish hue it will have due to the lunar eclipse as the Earth, Sun & Moon perfectly align.

The moon will set, so South Florida will only see a partial lunar eclipse starting at 4:47 am – 6:33am.

SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON: On May 26th, a lunar eclipse will make the moon appear larger and reddish, especially for the western U.S. & the Asian Pacific Rim. Miami will only experience a partial lunar eclipse on Wednesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IXrKcfB2IN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2021

South Florida look forward to more dry days ahead as high pressure dominates our weather pattern from the Gulf of Mexico into the Western Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures will be close to average, but a gradual warming trend is forecast late week. High pressure is expected to weaken and allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees by Friday. More warmth and humidity likely for the weekend.

Long range models showing that some showers are possible on Sunday as we tap into moisture moving across the Bahamas.

DRY TIMES AHEAD: High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern over the next few days, leaving us with lots of sunshine and a warming trend. No rain is expected. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/DRlVuWbkt1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 25, 2021

