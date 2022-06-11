The unsettled weather pattern continues this weekend thanks to the sea breeze and plenty of moisture across the state of Florida. On Saturday, expect a good deal of sunshine early, so if you have any outdoor plans do it in the morning. That’s because scattered showers and storms will move into South Florida during the afternoon hours. Many locations should expect rain today with a 60% chance in place. Before the storms form, it will be quite hot out with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Outdoor plans? Do them now.



Scattered storms move into some areas this afternoon, making for another soggy end to the day. pic.twitter.com/vHCrRoEtSY — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) June 11, 2022

A sunny start to our Saturday will turn into a stormy afternoon with scattered showers and storms expected.



Not everyone will see the rain but many will, with the flood risk continuing too. pic.twitter.com/eYpa86jkiy — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) June 11, 2022

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible, especially this evening, but the night overall should be dry with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be the nicer half of the weekend, but some areas will still have to contend with some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain coverage should not be as widespread as Saturday, however. Otherwise, expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Looking ahead to the new week, it is looking much nicer and drier compared to this week. The main reason will Saharan dust moving into much of Florida and Gulf of Mexico, at least to start the week. This dust should prevent much rain from forming over South Florida, keeping us dry overall with rain chances hovering between 20% and 30%. The drier weather and hazy skies will also bump up temperatures a dew degrees into the low 90s.