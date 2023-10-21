Following more clouds than sunshine from a developing storm system on Friday, better weather is ahead this weekend as yet another reinforcing shot of drier air behind a weak front arrives this Saturday.

This will allow for lots of sunshine along with comfortable humidity levels, although temperatures will be somewhat hot for this time of the year, topping off into the mid to upper 80s both afternoons.

Low temperatures will be cool-ish both mornings, ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s at most locations, which actually is below average.

Expect plenty of sunshine this Saturday with a light northwesterly breeze.

Then some higher level clouds will fiter in during the day Sunday, but bright skies and nice weather conditions are stilll expected.

That will remain the story on Monday as high pressure remains in control, with highs still warmer than normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Then starting Tuesday and continuing into the rest of next week, our winds will veer more out of the northeast opposed to the northwest. This will introduce spotty rain chanes and near-typical temperatures with highs hovering in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

It will also be breezy with hazardous marine conditions likely developing along with a high rip current risk at the east coast beaches.

Each day will feature a spotty shower chance at a 20% rain risk, although Tuesday could feature a few more showers as we get bands of moisture blowing onshore, so Tuesday’s rain chance will be up to a 30% chance. Either way, plenty of sunshine and dry time remains in the forecast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is currently located near Dominica and is forecast to bring hurricane conditions and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands today into tonight along its northwesterly track. Then it should curve out to sea and weaken beyond then.