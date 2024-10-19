It sure has been a cloudy stretch of weather across South Florida, with milder temperatures and windy conditions in recent times too. The past 15 consecutive days at Miami have now featured mostly cloudy or completely cloudy skies overall, making for quite a gloomy October thus far.

Expect the mostly cloudy skies to hold this Saturday, although I am optimistic some breaks of sunshine will try to make an appearance just before sunset this evening. Otherwise, it will remain windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph, which could draw in some spotty showers from time-to-time.

Marine conditions will remain hazardous with a Small Craft Advisory in effect for all local waters. There is also a High Surf Advisory in effect for the Broward beaches with breaking waves of up to 7-9 feet possible. The rip current risk at all beaches will remain high.

With the ongoing King Tides, minor to moderate coastal flooding during the upcoming high tide cycles will also remain a feature this weekend and possibly early next week.

Finally on Sunday, we’ll see some changes. There will be more sunshine, although still some cloudy periods, along with relatively lighter winds. There will also be the occasional fly-by shower rolling onshore with that northeast wind. High temperatures will be near-normal, reaching the mid 80s.

The upcoming work week will be very characteristic of dry season in South Florida, featuring times of sun and clouds and isolated showers rolling onshore at various moments. What will be missing are those summer, pop-up storms. Highs will hover in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

The northeast breeze will remain dominant all week long but at least it won’t be as strong as it’s been.

Tropics update

Tropical Storm Nadine formed late yesterday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Nadine will make landfall in Belize later today, dumping heavy rain across parts of Mexico and Central America this weekend before dissipating inland.

There is also a disturbance just north of the Greater Antilles that has a low formation chance. Neither of these systems are a concern to the mainland US.