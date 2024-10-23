A familiar weather pattern continues this Wednesday, although there are some minor changes in the forecast the rest of this week.

That includes lowering rain chances, a lessening breeze and another push of less humid air by this upcoming weekend.

South Florida remains situated between high pressure over the Gulf Coast and the remnants of Hurricane Oscar over the southwest Atlantic Ocean. This will continue to feed in a northeast wind, thus tapping into some moisture.

That means additional, passing showers and sprinkles will be possible at times throughout our Wednesday. Otherwise, expect sunshine and high temperatures at average in the mid 80s.

For the remainder of this week, we’ll continue to see sunshine, patchy clouds and spotty showers while highs remain in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, a weak front will sideswipe South Florida, practically arriving unnoticed. Rain chances will stay low at a 10-20% chance, high temperatures will be slightly milder at around 83-84F, and winds will start to slowly increase once again, however, while humidity will drop by Sunday.

This is part of a series of fronts. By the middle of next week, another front should arrive but there are questions about how far south this front will reach. As of now, it appears that winds will continue to increase through the duration of next week with a better opportunity for showers.

At least over the next seven days, no tropical activity is expected. Since the last advisory on Oscar was issued Tuesday, that leaves us with a quiet Atlantic basin for the first time in about a month and a half!