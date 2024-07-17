A rather quiet weather week continues across South Florida with near-typical temperatures and the occasional shower or thunderstorm.

High pressure in control over the Atlantic Ocean will continue to provide an east/southeast breeze through the rest of this week along with moderate moisture levels, making for a typical summertime pattern.

This means there will be the risk for isolated morning showers, then scattered afternoon storms primarily across inland zones. With more of an easterly breeze today, those afternoon storms will remain confined near the west coast.

A southeast breeze tomorrow and Friday, however, can cause those showers and storms to be closer to the metro, with elevated chances across the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

As far as temperatures are concerned the rest of this week, they will hover in the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures generally peaking in the 100-105F range.

Now over the weekend, there will be several changes that take place. The first is the return of Saharan dust that arrives starting Saturday and lingers through at least early next week. This will make for hazy skies and moderate air quality.

The other change is a rise in rain chances. Despite the dust, tropical moisture is going to fight its way into South Florida, especially on Sunday and Monday, aiding in a better risk for seeing scattered showers and storms.

Given an onshore flow, activity will be most likely during the morning and midday hours before the bulk of it veers more inland and to our west.

At least this tropical moisture is not associated with tropical activity, with the Atlantic basin forecast to remain quiet over at least the next week.

We could use the rain, though, in Miami and Fort Lauderdale with rainfall below average month-to-date.