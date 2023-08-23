A much nicer and drier week has been the story so far in South Florida and that trend continues the next several days as drier air feeds in from the north and east while most of the moisture remains confined to our south.

The persistent easterly breeze will gradually lessen the rest of this week and won’t be as strong today as yesterday, allowing for better marine conditions. This breeze will drive some showers onshore throughout today but will be brief. This Wednesday overall will feature lots of sunshine with near-normal highs into the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday also look fairly similar with isolated to scattered showers and storms, especially across inland areas during the afternoons. Highs will remain steady near average.

By the weekend, there aren’t any big changes to the forecast with high pressure in control to the north. There will still be some moisture in place to allow for the development of sea breeze showers and storms but this activity won’t be widespread.

It’s not until next week the pattern changes with a southerly wind flow returning to the forecast. This means hotter temperatures but also higher rain chances given more moisture moving in from the Caribbean Sea.

In the tropics, there are two areas to watch in the open waters of the Atlantic for potential tropical development — neither a threat to land.

There is an existing threat to land to the Dominican Republic and Haiti today into tomorrow, however, from Tropical Storm Franklin, which will make landfall today. Thankfully, the system isn’t too strong in terms of winds but will dump heavy rainfall, leading to the risk for flooding and mudslides.

By the weekend, Franklin will be located over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and could eventually bring impacts to Bermuda while forecast to be a hurricane. Franklin is expected to remain away from the East Coast of the US.