The Summer Solstice occurred late Friday and for this first weekend of summer, it sure will feel like it!

It will be hot throughout the weekend but quite seasonable with highs in the upper 80s to around 90F with feels-like temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s both days.

There will be a bump in rain chances, especially come Sunday, however, as a weak, mid to upper level disturbance passes over South Florida. Basically, this will give a little boost to the potential showers, making them more scattered versus the isolated showers that have been more common this weekend.

With that said, showers will remain isolated on Saturday with the highest chance being during the morning hours. Otherwise, expect a blend of sun and clouds with a nice beach breeze.

That onshore breeze will lead to a moderate rip current risk today and then a high threat tomorrow, so be sure to swim at a guarded beach!

Then on Sunday, showers will unfortunately be a bit more common with scattered showers across coastal and metro areas during the morning and midday hours. That activity will gradually shift further inland over the course of the afternoon. Given the additional moisture, skies will be partly sunny (or in other words more clouds will be around).

Therefore, for the Panthers Parade on Fort Lauderdale Beach, there is a decent shot for showers at times but it’s still expected to be drier versus last year’s soaking!

Heading into next week, very little change is expected courtesy of persist onshore flow around high pressure to our north.

This will lead to the daily chance for isolated showers, especially during the first half of the day, while highs hold steady near 90F. Perhaps chances rise by next weekend as the breeze potentially lightens up.