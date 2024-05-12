At least Mother Nature’s way of honoring all moms on this Mother’s Day is to continue to pump in the high heat and humidity.

Yesterday was one of the hottest days ever in Fort Lauderdale with a high temperature of 98F! The last time it was this hot there was about 15 years ago.

Temperatures won’t be as hot today as winds take a flip, veering from the west yesterday to the north this morning and then to the east for this afternoon as the sea breeze develops.

Once again, moisture levels won’t be significant, so besides a spotty shower developing along that sea breeze, it will be another dry day for most areas with sunshine remaining in the forecast.

We can thank a weak, stalled front near South Florida today and tomorrow, resulting in a return to an onshore wind regime. This will allow for temperatures closer to normal, especially on Monday, before another warming trend begins Tuesday.

Highs the rest of this week will then likely be back in the mid 90s for many mainland South Florida locations along with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

The reason for this next warming trend will be a heat dome — mid-level high — building over Florida from Mexico, which essentially generates and traps hot conditions.

Along with this heat will be the overall dry conditions this week. Everyday will feature the typical, spotty shower chance, although there could be a slightly higher chance for seeing showers or storms on Thursday.