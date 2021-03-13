Sunny Weekend as Warming Trend Begins

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

We kicked the weekend off with sunny skies and mild temps this morning! Remember, there’s a high rip current risk for Broward & Miami-Dade beaches.

Today will remain near normal with temps around 80 degrees, calmer winds and only a slight chance for a stray shower. Tonight, remember to turn your clocks forward for Daylight Savings! It officially happens at 2 a.m., but it’s best to do it before going to bed tonight.

Conditions will remain dry but steamy, as each day will get warmer into next week. By Thursday, we could be nearing records. A cold front on Friday will cool us off and bring us some shower chances.

Have a great day, South Florida!

