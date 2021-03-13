Sunny Weekend as Warming Trend Begins

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It's a beautiful start to our morning across South Florida! Mainly sunny skies right now. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pv8rKqiEhx — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 13, 2021

We kicked the weekend off with sunny skies and mild temps this morning! Remember, there’s a high rip current risk for Broward & Miami-Dade beaches.

DAY PLANNER: Good morning, South Florida! Today, expect another sunny & mild day as we stay mostly dry. Remember to turn your clocks forward tonight for Daylight Savings! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WhBJNAvHyk — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 13, 2021

Today will remain near normal with temps around 80 degrees, calmer winds and only a slight chance for a stray shower. Tonight, remember to turn your clocks forward for Daylight Savings! It officially happens at 2 a.m., but it’s best to do it before going to bed tonight.

HEATING UP: A gradual warming trend will begin tomorrow and continue into next week. By Thursday, we'll be nearing records before a front moves in on Friday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ciStmwp7k2 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 13, 2021

Conditions will remain dry but steamy, as each day will get warmer into next week. By Thursday, we could be nearing records. A cold front on Friday will cool us off and bring us some shower chances.

Have a great day, South Florida!