Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Your weekend looks fantastic during the day with lots of sun and highs in the 70s. It will be a great day to go hit the beach, just don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses!

Looking ahead to the work week, our weather sours as we turn windy and wetter as strong high pressure sets up to the north, and low pressure to the south.

The ugly weather looks to continue through the end the week and into the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and windy weather out the east. Otherwise, highs will trend into the lower 80s and lows at night will be in the 60s and 70s.